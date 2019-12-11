A Christmas exodus back to the U.K. left only seven members competing in El Plantio 2’s Tuesday members day – so no team games were possible.

The chosen game was an individual joker and the family O’Brien were the winners of the competition, with Janice carrying on recent excellent form by pipping husband Paddy by one point.

Nearest the pins – Hole 4, Mike Davies, Hole 9, David Swann.

Second place, Handicap 11, Paddy O’Brien – 38 points.

First place, Handicap 13, Janice O’Brien – 39 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.