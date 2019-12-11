AAN Charity Shop has moved

The AAN raises money to buy food for the needy of La Marina and San Fulgencio. We work from a list given to us from Social Services each month and spend in the region 900 to 1000 euros .

We have recently moved into new premises in C/ Sierra Castilla 42, which is in the little square by Jacks Bar, Cards and More and Ro Cobos. We would love to see all our old customers and welcome lots of new ones.

Can I take the time to thank all the ladies and gentlemen that work with the charity, including all our models for all their hard work. We also want to thank Plaza 39 for allowing us to hold our two fashion shows, summer fair and Christmas fair, all of which were very well supported.

Not forgetting Jacks Bar where we had a very successful Race Night. A massive thank you to our race sponsors.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year