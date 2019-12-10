‘Willy’ Wonka chocolate Santa Christmas Cracker!

By Andrew Atkinson

A chocolate purchased in the UK came right out of the Willy Wonka fictional character in Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and its sequel Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator.

Jason Greaves purchased a hollow chocolate from Tesco – and noticed upon unwrapping it – it had a ‘WILLY’!

Jason, 28, bought the £1 Christmas Cracker chocolate and found what appeared to be a penis-shaped choccy.

Partner Candice, 19, and clothing company director Jason informed Tesco, who said: “Oops. It looks as if Father Christmas has revealed a little too much!”.

Jason, from Blackley, Lancashire, said: “I took it home and was going to share it with my girlfriend – when we broke down laughing!.

“I don’t know if it was a warehouse worker’s last day – and they were having a laugh – or whether it was a complete accident.

“But for it to be in the exact place, where you’d expect it to be – it just seems more than a coincidence. It’s a funny thing to happen.

“If I was a kid it would be a different story – but Tesco didn’t seem to care.”