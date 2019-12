By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja suffered their heaviest rainfall in 2019 since 1927, according to data provided by AEMET.

Present data of rainfall in Torrevieja for 2019, is the second highest recorded rainfall since data was recorded in 1927.

Torrevieja city rainfall exceeds 600 litres per square metre, with 550 litres per square metre falling in La Mata, officially recorded by AEMET.

The September Gota Fria storms flooding in 2019 were the highest on record during the last 150 years.