Torrevieja and Civil Protection Annual Civil Protection Gala Awards

By Andrew Atkinson

The City Council of Torrevieja and Civil Protection have given recognition, following the Gota Fria storms in September, at the Annual Civil Protection Gala Awards.

Proyecto Mastral-El Tiempo en Torrevieja, the Civil Protection, Civil Guard, Local Police, numerous companies and citizens were recognised in the wake of the historic storms.

“We are grateful for the recognition Award received, for the work undertaken during the torrential rains in September.

“Those hard days, in which our region and city suffered the consequences of historical rains.

“Congratulations to all of those recognised for their work. We are happy to collaborate with all of them, when needed,” said a spokesperson from Proyecto Mastral-El Tiempo Torrevieja.