Upside-down snowman, with a carrot nose and two baubles hanging

Santa roasting his ‘chestnuts’ over a fire

By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

SANTA Claus jumpers that depict lines of COCAINE – an upside-down snowman, with a carrot nose and two baubles hanging – and Santa roasting his ‘chestnuts’ over a fire, have been withdrawn from sale.

Walmart have apologised for selling a jumper on its website, captioned ‘Let It Snow’, showing what looked like Father Christmas with lines of cocaine.

Walmart Canada website said: “We all know how snow works.

“It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.

“That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he get his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.”

“We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologise for any unintended offence this may have caused,” said a spokesperson from Walmart.