Crescendo International Choir Performs Two Concerts in December

Crescendo International Choir had a busy Christmas season, performing a variety of popular, sacred and Christmas music at its two December concerts. Its first December concert was performed at Benijofar’s Catholic church, Iglesia Santiago Apostol, where almost 300 Euros was raised to support the community’s food bank.

Some of the music performed by the choir at the Benijofar concert included such popular melodies as Fix You by Cold Play, Let it Be by the Beatles and Time to Say Goodbye. This last piece Is best known for its performance by well-known singers Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. Sacred music sung included Make Me a Channel of Your Peace, An Irish Blessing and The Blessing of Aaron. Christmas music performed including Jingle Bell Rock, Campana Sobre Campana and White Christmas.

Solos were also sung, with choir accompaniment, including O Holy Night, performed by bass Bernard Cox and the Hawaiian Christmas song Mele Kalikimaka, performed by bass John Cloney. The music director for Crescendo’s choir is Irene Oliva and the pianist for both concerts was Cristian Martinez.

Crescendo Choir’s second concert was held at Casa Contenta Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Rojales. This event was a 5-euro donation fundraiser for the choir as both its musical director and pianist are paid positions. Choir members are all volunteers who also pay annual dues to help offset choir costs.

This concert was a combination of sacred and Christmas music, such as the popular melodies Little Drummer Boy and White Christmas. Popular Christmas tunes were sung by the choir and attendees of the fundraiser, including Hark the Herald Angels Sing, The First Nowell and Silent Night. Tenor Jack van Dam performed a solo of You’ll Never Walk Alone from the American musical Carousel.

Do you like singing? Crescendo International Choir welcomes new members. We start rehearsing for our spring season at Casa Contenta, located in Rojales on Avenida Justo Quesada.

The first rehearsal will take place Monday, January 13, 2020. Rehearsal times are from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays. We are made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses from at least 10 different countries around the world. For more information, go to www.crescendo-choir.com.