Busy week for Torrevieja U3A

Last weekend was a very busy time for some of the Torrevieja U3A. groups.

Friday December 6th saw the Easy Walkers Group taking off from Algorfa for a walk around La Finca Golf Resort. Under cloudy, but thankfully rainless, skies 26 members started off along the orange and lemon tree lined pathways.

After about an hours walking they arrived at their deatination and stopped for a refreshment break at the coffee stall where they tucked into coffee and mince pies before making a, thankfully for some, downhill return to the cars. There were several new members to the group and everyone seemed to enjoy the walk.

The Strollers Group had their last stroll of 2019 on the Saturday, which had to be hastily reorganised due to the rain damage in the Torre de la Horedada area. After a cloudy start about 40 members set off for the new stroll. The weather was mixed but thankfully was rain free so a pleasant trip out was achievable.

This was followed in the evening by the Cinema Group attending the English Cinema in Pilar de la Horadada to watch an X-Men film! The film had mixed reviews from the attendees. However, the banquet style meal in a local Chinese Restaurant afterwards more than made up for any shortcomings!

The weekend was concluded with yet another almost full complement of members partaking in the popular game of Petanca.