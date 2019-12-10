All Charged Up

By Andrew Atkinson

The electric vehicle charging point located on Avenida de La Marquesa, Los Montesinos, is now operational.

The Valencia government allocated 5,878.40 euros, of the total cost of 8,891.08 euros for the electric vehicles point.

“With the electric recharging point, Los Montesinos continues to focus on sustainability and working to meet our objectives towards 2030,” said a spokesperson from the Ayunmiento.

Financial support in Los Montesinos was part of the Government’s electric installation programme of charging infrastructures for electric vehicles during 2019.