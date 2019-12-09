Seaside shuffle for Brighton Pier

Definitely Red pointer to 2020 Aintree Grand National

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

BRIGHTON Pier, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Wolverhampton on Saturday was a winning tip, returning at odds of 6-1.

Trained by Harry Dunlop and ridden by Luke Morris, Brighton Pier gained a one and a half length victory, ahead of Sharp Suited, with Lovely Lou Lou, finishing third in the BetWay Novice Stakes over 1m 4f.

Fayetta (9-2) from 13-2, ridden by Hollie Doyle, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips finished second, behind 3-1 favourite Dream Magic, ridden by Richard Kingscote at the Midlands track.

At Aintree, Definitely Red, trained by Brian Ellison and ridden by Henry Brooke, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, finished fourth in the 18 runners Randox Health Handicap Chase over 3m 1f.

Definitely Red was held up towards the rear, when hampered at the Canal turn 15th fence, staying on at the same pace, to finish with a place.

Looking forward to the Aintree Grand National next year, Brooke said: “All roads lead to April. He races a bit lazily – jumping kept him in it – and was doing his best work at the end.”

Walk In The Mill gained victory, ahead of Kimberlite Candy, with Alpha Des Beau, third.

2018 Aintree Grand National fourth, Walk In The Mill, trained by Robert Walford, gained a two lengths win, under jockey James Best.

“It’s great to have a horse like Walk In The Mill,” said Walford.

“He ran such a good race in the National last year – you’ve got to dream,” said Best.

Eyeing the 2020 National, Best said: “I hope he’ll be there – with a fighting chance – in April.”

Kimberlite Candy trainer Tom Lacey said: “Richie McLernon said he jumped the fences well.

“It was a hell of a run – he’s a relatively young horse – and goes well fresh.”

