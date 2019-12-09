No luck for Daya today

Daya Nueva 2 Dolores C.D. 4

It was a lively start from both sides with tackles flying in. Daya carved out a good chance early on but it only resulted in a corner.

The signs looked good for the home side and became even better on twelve minutes when an Alex free kick could only be punched into his own goal by the keeper. Daya were definitely worth their lead but Dolores were certainly not dead and buried yet.

On twenty minutes the customary yellow card was issued to Daya’s Aaron. On twenty five minutes it was all square when the home side failed to cut out a through ball that was turned home for a good goal. Just three minutes later Daya found themselves 2-1 down after conceding a penalty that was put away with ease.

On thirty five minutes a great effort from Daya thundered against the cross bar and away to safety. Daya should have had a penalty on forty two minutes but the referee failed to agree with the majority of the crowd and all of the Daya players! So 2-1 down at the break but the home side were a little unlucky to find themselves in this situation.

The second half was just one minute old when Sardi levelled the scores with a well taken goal from an Alex cross. So game on now with plenty of minutes left on the clock. It was Dolores who scored next with a good headed goal from a corner on fifty four minutes. So the home side had to pick themselves up and go again.

On fifty seven minutes Daya had another penalty shout turned down but from a corner went close to equalizing. On seventy minutes the Dolores keeper was called into action twice as Daya turned the screw and forced two great saves from him. As like previous weeks the game had now become very very physical and was not pretty to watch with the referee in danger of losing control !

On eighty minutes a free kick by Daya was once again magnificently saved by the keeper. On the stroke of full time a quick break by the visitors saw them score a fourth goal for a 4-2 victory. Daya were a little unlucky today, they came up against an inspired keeper and a referee who should have given at least one of two very good penalty shouts.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab