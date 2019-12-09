Mojácar hosts ‘Revenue Management’ Tourism workshop

Andalucía Lab recently held a ‘Revenue Management’ workshop in Mojácar, organized by the Junta de Andalucía, in collaboration with the local Council.

The day, held at the town’s Centro de Usos Múltiples, was aimed at tourism sector professionals who work in hotels or are involved with tourism related projects. Led by expert Alberto Ramos, the workshop was attended by Mojácar’s Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Aguero Leclerc, along with business representatives from the town and across the region, students from Cuevas del Almanzora FP Turismo and, the President of Mojácar Pueblo’s Association of Merchants, Antonio Rodriguez.

The Revenue Management ethos focuses on selling to the right customer, at the right price and place in order to increase income in the hotel and tourist industry, using analysis tools and data to optimize sales and performance. These techniques have become the centre around which many businesses now revolve and, in recent years there has been a significant growth in the industry due to the use of new research tools that can capture greater target market information.

By managing and analysing data, efficiency is increased by using this information when marketing, adapting products to demand and, finding the right customer at the right time, with the right price.

With a dynamic presentation, practical examples and a lot of interaction from attendees, the workshop was warmly received by those attending, who also appreciated the chance to take part in an event that did not entail travelling to the capital, which is not always possible for hoteliers.

The closing ceremony was attended by the of the Junta de Andalucía’s Almería Delegate for Tourism, José Luis Delgado Valdivia, who expressed his pleasure at how well the workshop had been received in Mojácar, a project that is set to be continued throughout the government term of office.