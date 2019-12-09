Christmas 2019 gets underway across San Fulgencio

MANY hundreds of people of all nationalities braved the chilly weekend early evenings to see San Fulgencio switch on its Christmas displays for this year, warmed by a tremendous sense of community spirit…and a drop or two of red wine.

For the first time ever in its history, there was an official ceremony held on the Urbanisation on Saturday which saw the amazing dance troup ‘Security Dance’ light up the evening with spectacular costumes and fire dancing…not forgetting some wonderful drumming to get the feet tapping.

Councillor for Fiestas (URB), Samantha Hull, said: “We wanted to do something very different for this year, and we’ve certainly achieved that. I’m already thinking on how we can go one better for 2020!”

One day later, in San Fulgencio Village, the traditional Belen (Nativity Scene) was unveiled and the results of the remarkable work put in by many people to achieve such a fantastic display were seen.

Both days were attended by the Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere Ballester, accompanied by other members of the corporation, and the respective displays were launched by the Fiesta Queens and Ladies of the municipality.