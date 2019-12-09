Maurice Mounsden, one of only four remaining pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain during World War Two – has died.

According to family members, Maurice, aged 101, is understood to have passed away on Friday night at the nursing home where he lived on the island of Menorca.

“He was a great man and will be missed by his nephews and his nieces,” nephew Adrian Mounsdon told the British press.

Maurice, with 56 Squadron, was one of 3,000 men who risked their lives in a three-and-a-half month campaign, in which 544 RAF pilots and aircrew died.

In September last year, the Hurricane pilot celebrated his 100th birthday in style in Menorca, watching the Red Arrows’ smoke trails write ‘100’ in red, blue and white over the Mediterranean in a dazzling 30-minute performance.

Just a month later Maurice was honoured by the Royal British Legion in Spain when he was presented with a beautiful glass plaque bearing the coat of arms of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Force Association, by Tina Graham the RBL Welfare Officer in Menorca.

She passed on the heartfelt thanks and best wishes of the Chairman, the District North Committee and all of the District members.

Following the presentation Tina said “We are all very proud of Maurice and the service he has given. He is a shining example that we all hold very dear.”