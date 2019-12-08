Leader Newspaper Edition 794 – 9 December 2019.

More flooding overnight on Tuesday around Los Alcazares and the Mar Menor once again saw muddy rivers running down the streets towards the town centre in the direction of the Mar Menor Bay.

What at first seemed to be a ’controllable’ amount of rain quickly became a new disaster, with mayor Pérez Cervera calling it “The last straw.”

The DGT has brought in new legislation for electric scooters, with more to follow early next year, and the family of Kenny McPherson, the British man who went missing from Torrevieja Marina on Saturday November 23 say that they are concerned that the Guardia Civil is scaling down the search.