Bale trains with the Real Madrid ahead of Club Brugge clash

Gareth Bale took part in Real Madrid’s training session with the rest of his teammates on Sunday (8 Dec). The Welshman was sidelined for the game against Espanyol on Friday evening due to a hamstring injury, but he could be in Zinedine Zidane’s squad for Wednesday’s trip to Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo and Eden Hazard continued with their respective recoveries from injury, though James Rodriguez worked individually. The players who featured in Los Blancos’ 2-0 home win against the Catalan side were not involved in squad training carrying out their own recovery sessions.