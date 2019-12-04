By Andrew Atkinson

The torrential rains that have hit the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas are easing – leaving behind towns devastated once again with flooding.

As reported in the Leader, San Javier and Los Alcazares in Murcia were particularly hit hard, with non-stop rain since it began on Monday.

Torrevieja city saw roads closed in the centre, with the Orihuela Costa beaches also suffering devastation.

The latest storms follow the horrific Gota Fria storms and flooding that hit Alicante and Murcia provinces in September, especially within the Vega Baja regions of Almoradi and Dolores.

After rainfall eased on Wednesday some beaches of Orihuela Costa were seen to be washed away, going into day three of the Dana – Gota Fria – that began on December 3, as forecast.

In Pilar Horadada, Alicante, the AP-7 underground tunnel was flooded for a period on Tuesday but repairs were quickly effected and the road reopened. In Torrevieja on Wednesday drizzle continued, with the forecast of instability, with no major incidents occurring.