By Andrew Atkinson

El Bosquet Carp Fisheries proved fruitful for fishermen John Fisher and John McLoughlin, when landing a plethora of carp between them.

Los Montesinos angler John landed a 9.2lb carp, with San Luis resident John ‘Mac’ landing a 9.6lb carp – on cheesy sausage!

“Mac fishes on Frankfurter with cheese and has been catching fish with the sausage,” said John.