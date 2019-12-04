Festive Frailes Christmas Market

The annual Christmas Street Market was held in the centre of Hondón de los Frailes last Saturday. The weather was warm and sunny and people came from far and wide to visit the stalls, 35 in all.

There were all manner of food items including pies, cakes, preserves, as well as warming mulled wine and, being St Andrew’s Day, there was Scottish Tablet (fudge). The multi-national stalls offered a great variety for Christmas gifts including soaps, candles, bottle lights, jewellery, crochet items and upcycled wine cork decorations.

A number of local charities were also present and the musical entertainment came from the local village band and Suzie G. There was a great atmosphere and in the warm weather the local bars and Restaurants were buzzing.

The organisers were Simone and Marcus from Restaurant Veintiocho. Simone said she was delighted to see so many people enjoying the market and said that revenue from the hire of tables will be donated to a local project. Simone also said she would like to thank all those who attended and in particular Victor at the Ayuntamiento and Sue at the Community Shop for their help.

The whole event was a great start to the lead up to Christmas with a number of other events planned locally.