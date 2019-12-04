Denia Police liaise with women to publish magazine against domestic violence

By Andrew Atkinson

Violence Against Women International day lead to Police in Denia liaising with women – to publish a magazine highlighting domestic violence.

Twenty four women – with concerns about domestic violence – have now published what is a ‘false’ Health magazine, after police put the idea forward.

The ‘Health’ magazine contains details of how to get help and advice, if women are suffering from domestic violence.

The magazine has been placed in business premises, including Gymnasiums and hairdressers.

