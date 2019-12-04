Christmas Thanks from Reach Out

Reach Out would very much appreciate it if you could include in your next issue a BIG thank you to the Benefactors who recently made donations to our Charity.

Quesada Ladies Club, The Costa Blanca Scandinavian School and the Pink Ladies have all been excellent supporters of Reach Out in the last few months.

Quesada Ladies Club have donated over 800 Euro in the last year and also contributed bags of food and toiletries which we are eternally grateful for, some of our Volunteers are members of this group which shows the compassion and love in our Community.

Marie Wilson and her Pink Ladies have been outstanding in their generosity, collecting food and toiletries during their Santa’s Walk in La Zenia Boulevard last Sunday, and we thank them for thinking of us as they help AECC carry on their work. The Scandinavian School in Horizonte are another new benefactor with a different take on fundraising for us.

Reach Out Thankyou

The young people are producing items of various design and manufacture, then hold a Bazaar in School where the good are sold. All profits are then donated to Reach Out. A group of Students recently visited the Centre in Calle Bella Antonia, and presented President David Young with some chocolates.

Accompanied by Rektor Ingela Björklund they were given a tour and talk about the Charity, its history and how we do things. The Chocolates were accepted and will be part of a Christmas bag for the Homeless.

We send our sincere thanks to all these groups and with their donations we can help make Christmas better for some of the Homeless and needy families in Torrevieja, and wish them all a very Happy Christmas and Peaceful 2020.