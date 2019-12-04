A wait of up to 15 days to get a medical appointment

As we approach the season of many ailments, particularly for members of an ageing population, It is said to be taking up to fifteen days to get an appointment at a health centre. This is the situation in which patients across the Vega Baja find themselves when they need to be seen by their family doctors .

The greatest delays are said to occur in the centro de salud de la calle Gerona, close to the Alicante Port (15 days), San Blas (11 days) and Benalúa (8 days). There is no mention in the report of Cabo Roig although when I attempted to see my doctor just a few days ago I was given an appointment 9 days hence.

The problem is said to be caused by a lack of cover for those many doctors, who are simply taking their unexpended holidays before the end of the year.

The Department of Health say that they will not provide replacements for doctors who are absent on leave with only alternative being to close their consulting room.

Meanwhile, in an effort to reduce the waiting period, Victor Pedrera, provincial secretary of the Medical Union, says that many of his members are seeing up to 50 patients a day, double the national average.