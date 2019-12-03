USA racing authorities to use their ‘Noggin’ ?!

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

GARY Stevens, a leading American jockey, who I met and interviewed during his riding career in the UK, has aired his views on the rising deaths of horses in America.

Gary, three times winner of the Kentucky Derby, who featured in the film ‘Seabiscuit’, revealed he cried after watching the Premiere in 2003.

During the interview with Gary, at Haydock Park, his wife was from Yorkshire, and I recall we hit on the word ‘Noggin’.

“I know what the word ‘Noggin’ means – being married to a Yorkshire woman!,” Gary told me.

Gary, who became a professional jockey in 1979, who rode his first of three Kentucky Derby winners in 1988, retired in November 2018.

Gary, who retired on Doctors advice, due to a spinal injury, is a racing analyst for NYRA and Fox Sports.

Gary, who also won the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes three times each, and 10 Breeders’ Cup races, made the racing press headlines, with winners at a plethora of courses, including Ascot, during his spell in the saddle in England.

Gary, also a nine-time winner of the Sants Anita Derby, entered the United States Racing Hall of Fame in 1997.

Combining his USA and International wins, Gary had over 5,000 race wins by 2005, and achieved his 5,000th North American winnner in 2015.

At a time when comedian John Bishop has called for the Aintree Grand National to be banned, due to horse fatalities (see article Aintree Grand National ban a joke) Gary is amongst concerned jockeys and trainers that the USA will use their ‘noggin’ – in a bid to cut horse fatalities.

Video: YouTube. Photo of Gary Stevens: Twitter.

