Six National Records for CN Torrevieja Masters swimmer.

The 2019 – 2020 swimming season has got off to a fantastic start for members of the CN Torrevieja Masters swimming team. The Masters team has recently been re-established with the first three swimmers participating in the first two competitions of the season. Already 6 national records have been smashed by Beryl Altabas in the 75+ age category.

In the season’s first competition on 10th November, held in the 25m pool, Monte Tossal, Alicante 381 swimmers from 15 of the regions clubs competed across a range of races. Beryl Altabas started with a new record in the 100m Individual Medley event with a time of 2:03:24.

She quickly followed this with a second record in the 200m freestyle event, 3:43:76, in which she also broke the 100m record with her time splits. Colleagues Christine Johnson and Vicki Connolly also were placed first and second in their two races.

Three weeks later on 30th November in the Olympic 50m pool Esperanza Lag, Elche Beryl continued to smash more long standing records. The 50m Butterfly record for the 75+ female category had stood since 2006 but Beryl knocked 3 seconds off the record with a time of 1:00:04 and continued to follow this with a further record in the 800m freestyle knocking 1:30 of the previous record set last year with a time of 15:29:40 and will also achieve a further record in the 200m freestyle for her time split from this race.

Team mates Christine and Vicki again were placed 1st and 2nd in the races and age categories.

The next competition is the two day Winter Regional Championships on 11 and 12 January 2020 in Castellon, Valencia.

CN Torrevieja are hoping new members will join the team as the season progresses and for further information contact the club on 622600965