San Javier, Los Alcázares, and Santiago de la Ribera hit by floods

San Javier, Los Alcázares, and Santiago de la Ribera streets were once again hit by flooding after the latest storm to hit.

In Los Alcázares over 100 people were evacuated from their homes, due to rising water levels.

Los Alcazares Town Hall emergency services attended flooding in Calle Adelfas, Calle Joaquín Blume, Calle Los Luisos, Calle Doctor García Guillén, Calle Girona, Calle Miguel Hernández, Calle Granada, Calle Barcelona, Calle Ourense and Calle Valencia, the authorities said.

Los Narejos Church is currently being used as a centre for flood victim evacuees.

On Tuesday morning residents were advised to remain indoors and not to travel, to to many roads impassable and the closure of roads in the centre of the town.

Los Alcazares Health Centre was closed on Tuesday.

100 millimetres of rainfall overnight and into Tuesday morning hit the town – with 70 millimetres falling in just one hour.

Murcia Bomberos sent three vehicles and a dozen firemen to help those affected in the flooding.

Los Alcazares Town Hall released a statement saying that all schools will be closed.

