RESIDENTS TOLD TO GET OUT OF HOUSES IN URRUTIAS AND NIETOS

Maritime storm forecast in Torrevieja

By Andrew Atkinson

Heavy rain on Monday, and forecast overnight into Tuesday, the Local Policia and Civil Protection of Cartagena announced by public address to residents of Los Nietos and Los Urrutias, to evict homes at risk of flooding.

The action was taken as a preventive measure, with ‘intense rainfall’ expected, the exact amount deemed very difficult to evacuate.

Municipal Officials and volunteers told those affected, in case of having no alternative home, they can go to the Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente de Los Nietos school, or to the Los Urrutias Social Centre.

Staff of the Department of Services Social were on standby to assist.

The measure is expected to extend into the Bahía Bella Urbanisation, at the mouth of the Rambla de El Albujón, and the Camping Caravaning Villas.

Those affected, who cannot be accommodated in other homes of relatives or acquaintances, will be referred to the Los Alcázares High Performance Centre and Hotel establishments in La Manga del Mar Menor.

On Monday afternoon the Mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, presided over a meeting of the Crisis Cabinet of the Municipal Departments and services involved in the operation, planning measures to be taken.

In Torrevieja rainfall exceeding 10 litres per square metre on Monday afternoon fell, with no major problems caused.

Instability was forecast overnight – with winds gathering apace – with strong gusts generating a Maritime storm.

As midnight approached on Monday the intensity of the rain caused some flooding in Torrevieja.

Traffic faced problems, in and around the Valencian Courts, Avda. Alfredo Nobel, and Delfina Viudes, amongst other areas.

It was aired to avoid travelling, unless it was deemed necessary to do so.

Schools and Colleges open in Torrevieja

Torrevieja Town Hall reported on Tuesday morning that the roads are accessible, and classes in Colleges and schools will be open following the rainstorms.

The rain forecast is currently on a Yellow low risk warning (9am Tuesday). A Maritime Orange warning remains in place.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2812923745426741&id=144245835627892

Los Alcazares

La Zenia Beach