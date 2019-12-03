Is It Worth Switching To Uber?

Over the past few years Uber has become one of the most popular apps in the UK and around the world. So many people are leaving their old taxi firms behind in favour of this app that allows them to book a taxi and pay online once the trip is over. This can be disappointing for taxi drivers working for private firms, which is why many drivers have been making the switch over to Uber.

Here, we are going to talk about the benefits of joining Uber and the negative aspects of it. Keep reading to find out more.

What Is Uber?

Uber is an app that allows members of the public to book a taxi on their mobile phone when they need it. Customers can pinpoint their exact location and this will be transferred to a driver who is nearby and is able to collect them. The Uber driver is often self-employed and works their own hours, depending on when they switch on to the Uber network.

This is different from regular private hire companies in which the drivers will work for that firm directly. Jobs are usually given by someone in an office with a phone to a driver that is working at that time. These are the kinds of firms that many drivers have been working for all of their lives.

What Are The Advantages?

There are many advantages of switching from private hire firms to Uber. One of these is that more people are aware of Uber and so it is their first choice. Uber can also be great for tourists who are new to a city and don’t have the number of a private hire firm.

Another advantage of Uber for drivers is that there are ‘peak times’. During these times, fares are increased and this can mean that drivers end up taking away more cash. Whilst this is something which can be off-putting to some customers, it is something worth considering for drivers.

Should You Become An Uber Driver?

If you are currently working for a private hire company then it might be worth making the switch to become an Uber driver. But if you have never driven a taxi before then you’ll need to get a vehicle fit for the job and also take out taxi insurance. Check out quotezone.co.uk for cheap quotes on this to get you started.

One thing to bear in mind if you’re thinking of switching to Uber, though, is that it is currently experiencing problems in some cities. In London, for example, Uber has recently lost its license to operate. This was the result of many different factors, but there is a risk that it might also happen in other cities. If you want job security, a private hire firm might be your best option.

Make sure to consider everything that we have discussed in this article and you should be able to come to the right decision. If you have never worked for a taxi firm before then you might want to consider Uber as it can be a great way to get started.