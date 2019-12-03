Family of missing Brit vow to continue search

The family of Kenny McPherson, the British man who went missing from Torrevieja Marina on Saturday November 23 say that they are concerned that the Guardia Civil are beginning to scale down their search a little over a week after he first disappeared.

Aberdonian Kenny McPherson, 62, went missing whilst holidaying in Torrevieja having last been seen in his lime green kayak sculling around the area of the port.

They say that although they have been told by Spanish police that they are conducting land, sea and air searches, it seems as though the investigation has been scaled back. They fear he may have been carried out to sea by strong currents and they say there is little more that they can possibly do.

Wife Alexandra and children Anna Mitchell, 22, and Alexander Mitchell, 27, flew to Costa Blanca hours after being informed of his disappearance.

When they arrived, they found his apartment had been left as if he had “just popped to the shops”.

Anna said “We’ve been putting up posters, speaking with locals and travelling to areas where people may have seen him, but without any success. We’re trying everything we can think of to trace his whereabouts. All we want is for him to return home safe.”

‘We don’t want the search to stop or people to forget he’s still missing. We’re most definitely not giving up.”

Mr McPherson, whose full name is Kenneth Dallas McPherson, is described as 5ft 11 inches tall and of medium build with a white goatee beard and short greyish white hair.