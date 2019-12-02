PJ Masks to visit La Zenia Boulevard

The popular superheroes Catboy, Owlette and Gekko aka PJ Mask are coming to La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center. The popular trio who magically transform into superheroes at night when they put on their pyjamas and activate their animal amulets will be visiting the Zenia Boulevard on 14 and 15 December.

¿Quieres conocer a los PJ Mask?

Greg, Connor, and Amaya become the fictional superhero team PJ Masks when night falls in order to fight enemies and rivals such as Romeo, Luna Girl and Night Ninja to keep them from ruining people’s day. Greg becomes Gekko (a gekko), Connor becomes Catboy (a cat), and Amaya becomes Owlette (an owl) and together, they never lose and always save the day.

The catchphrase used by the trio when planning to go and fight their enemies is “PJ Masks, we’re on our way. Into the night, to save the day!”

What’s on in December at La Zenia Boulevard Shopping center?

In December, La Zenia Boulevard is set to come alive with the joys of Christmas and you are invited to travel to this magical world!

The December Calendar for the La Zenia Boulevard is packed full of entertainment and surprises for all the family. Santa’s Grotto will be open throughout the month and there will be a chance to see him take part in a huge parade around the Shopping Center on 21 December.

There will be concerts from the El Limonar International School and the Orihuela-Costa’s very own Royal British Legion Concert Band as well as children’s events and concerts from “Novedades Pirates” on 6 December, “Zodiac Kebanna Ballet” on 7 December, “Little Talent” on 8 December, and much more throughout the month.

For full up to date details and the entire calendar of events which have been scheduled for December at the Zenia Boulevard, visit the Zenia Boulevard Leaderpage.

Enjoy the magic of Christmas at La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center!