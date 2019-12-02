Marabu Golf Society at El Valle on 28th November 2019.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 23 players visited the established course at El Valle taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in superb condition but played hard for many of our members with fast, undulating greens and deep bunkers.

The winning Scores were as follows:

Gold Division

1st – Mike Probert – 32 points, 2nd – Kim Dixon – 29 points

Silver Division

1st – Colin McDonald – 29 points, 2nd – Bill Fantom – 26 points

Bronze Division

1st – Terry Moseley – 21 points, 2nd – Rod Allen – 21 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert , Conway, Thursfield and Pardoe, Football Card – Bill Fantom, Dog of a Day – Jack Fanning

We returned to Edina’s Bar and Grill in Dona Pepa for the presentation and a snack

Our next fixture is Christmas Competition at Las Colinas on 12th December 2019 followed by the interim game at Vistabella on 26th December 2019.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.