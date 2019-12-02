By Andrew Atkinson

Carols promoting the ‘Grand Prix’ of Choral singing, to be held on December 14 at the Municipal Theatre Capitol de Rojales, and the concert of the Tabaquera Choir of Alicante, on December 13, were highlighted at Rodearte.

Hundreds of visitors visited the ancient caves on the first weekend of December, with music and dancing, stalls and artists’ showcasing, along with Marta ‘Martuja’ in attendance, promoting her book ‘El Alcasil’.

Visitors enjoyed the environment of the Eco Museum and the variety of Craftsmanship of the 15 caves.