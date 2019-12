Daniel Bascuñana Galiano, the brother of the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, died this morning (2 December). He was 62 years of age and was the oldest of the four Bascuñana brothers, along with Emilio, Chari and Pepe Toni.

Daniel was the Ex- Presidente of the Spanish Dominoe Federation.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Tuesday at 7pm in the parish church of Santas Justa and Rufina with a celebration of his life in the same church on Friday, at 7.30 pm.