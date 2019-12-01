Spare a thought for the homeless and the needy this Christmas, which is exactly what the children of a local Scandinavian school are doing as they hope to raise funding from a students business initiative which they will then donate to the local charity Reach Out Torrevieja. We will follow their success in the coming weeks.

Breaking news that the council have closed the Drop in centre at Lomas to Cabo Roig because of subsidence. Unfortunately there are conflicting reports as to when it will resopen, and good news for CF Thader this week as they achieved a rare victory over CFC Benidorm, their first win in quite a while.