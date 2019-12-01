Pink Ladies step out for cancer

Approximately 250 walkers turned up at Zenia Boulevard on Sunday to support the annual Pink Ladies and Panthers Santa Walk around the Orihuela Costa.

The annual event was once again organised in order to raise funds for the AECC in their fight against cancer.

Standing alongside long-time supporter Simon Morton, Maria, of the Pink Ladies, took to the stage to thank the walkers, the centre management team, the Local Police, for all their help and support as well as The Royal British Legion Concert Band, which provided the accompanying music, playing a mixture of carols and Christmas themed tunes as the walkers prepared for their 5km stroll.

She said that she hoped that the walk would raise well in excess of a thousand euros for the charity which would continue to subsidise the cost of the cancer screening program, mammograms (IMED in Torrevieja) and smear tests for women (AECC clinic in Alicante or IMED in Torrevieja) and prostate examinations for men (IMED in Torrevieja).