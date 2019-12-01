‘Mike Probert talks Golf  (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Happy days are here again?

For those of you that follow these golf articles you will know that I have explained on numerous occasions that our Spanish golf course hosts all operate a ‘seasonal pricing policy’ which means that prices of green fees rise and fall throughout the year with March, April, May, September, October and November typically being the high season prices and the other months being the low season periods when prices are at their lowest.

The good new is that from the 1st December 2019 the winter low season period kicks in so fill your boots while you can.

Try and get golf booked in December because as from the 1st January 2020 all the local courses will increase their prices, including the low season prices and you can expect to see increases of 7%-8% on many local courses.

You may be tempted to book directly on line with the courses because their web-page prices look attractive but be aware that these are not usually the course prices but those of an internet booking organisation and the prices that you initially see are not those that you pay because they add their commission at the bottom of the transaction just as you are about to pay and exit the transaction.

After you add their commission and high credit card charges their prices are usually higher than many of your local agents.

Why not support your local agents who have invested a considerable amount of time and money to support you all year around rather than a ‘faceless’ business operated out of an office Madrid or Barcelona.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €134 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €84 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €114 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €84 Two Players and Buggy Font Del Llop €92 Single Green Fee and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €146 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €128 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €36 Single Green Fee La Serena €40 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €164 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €104 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €144 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €130 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €146 Two Players and Buggy (Saurines & Hac. Del Alamo) Villamartin €110 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €92 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.