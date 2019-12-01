They say that ‘stranger things have happened’ but on this occasion I really can’t think of too many.

With Elche Football Club about to be bought by football agent Christian Bragarnik, who has Diego Maradona amongst his clients, it is public knowledge that the former ace still dreams of coaching in the land of his greatest footballing success.

Having played for Barcelona and Sevilla in Spain, Maradona is yet to coach in Spain, and he has made no secret of the fact that it is one of his greatest ambitions.

Only last week the Argentina legend walked away from his club Gimnasia la Plata following a change in the president but just 48 hours after resigning as Technical Director, he quickly did a ‘u turn’ and re-joined them, although he said that it would only be until the end of the season.

Maradona is therefore committed to his current job, although it would not be impossible for him to leave for Elche. The Argentine has two potential reasons for leaving Gimnasia; the club failure to bring in the players he wanted, and the possibility of a better offer from elsewhere.

That offer could come from Spain as, according to the Daily sports newspaper Marca, Maradona is being lined up for the manager’s job at the second division side Elche by the club’s prospective new owners.