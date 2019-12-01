CF Popular Orihuela defeat Alguena CF

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

CF Popular Orihuela gained a narrow 1-0 victory at home against Alguena CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

The shock result of the weekend was third top Hondon Nieves C conceding four goals in a 4-3 away defeat against 14th placed CF Castalla.

Callosa Deportivo and Racing San Miguel shared the points in a goalless draw. CD Cox suffered a 1-0 home defeat against leaders Santa Pola CF.

CD Montesinos maintained good form, in bagging four goals in a 4-2 away win against CF Playa Santa Pola, to increase promotion hopes at the top of the 2nd Regional Group, heading the table on 33 points.

CD Benijofar edged a 3-2 victory against Sporting Guardamar, in a five goal encounter, bouncing back from defeat against CD Montesinos last week, retaining promotion credentials.

Torrevieja CF gained a 3-1 home win against third place CF Sporting Albatera.

The race for the title – and promotion shake-up – continues, with CD Montesinos topping the table on 33 points, with CD Benijofar right on their coat tails, on 30 points.

CF Sporting Albatera sit third, on 27 points; fourth place Sporting Guardamar CF have 23 points. Torrevieja CF are seventh on 16 points.

Caption: