Life is a Cabaret for Mullins

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

NEWBURY showcase the Ladbrokes Trophy G3 Chase over 3 miles 1 furlong on Saturday (3.00), with Nicky Henderson trained Ok Corral leading the betting at 5-1, to bag the winner’s purse.

Ok Corral, ridden by Aidan Coleman, was pulled up at Cheltenham in March, having won at Warwick in January.

Colin Tizzard trained Elegant Escape heads the weights, at 11st 12lb, with Harry Cobden up, runner-up to Sizing Tennessee in 2018.

The going at Newbury is soft, good to soft in places. Cabaret Queen trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at 6-1, carrying 10st 12lb, having bolted home by 13 lengths in heavy going at Limerick in October.

Joe Farrell (25-1) 10st 10lb, trained by Miss R. Curtis and ridden by Leighton Aspell, finished third at Chepstow in October, over 2m 7f.

Winner of the Ayr 2018 Coral Scottish Grand National, over 3m 7f, under 10st 6lb, Joe Farrell is worthy of a fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way nibble.

West Approach, a winner at Cheltenham this month, Mister Malarky, On The Blind Side, fourth behind Vinndication in Ascot’s Sodexo Gold Cup, and Paul Nicholls trained Yala Enki, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, are also noted.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 12.05: Floressa. 12.40: Reserve Tank. 1.15: Molineux ew. Benny’s King ew. 1.50: Downtown Getaway ew. The Cashel Man ew. 2.25: Crooks Peak ew. Christopher Wood ew. 3.00: Cabaret Queen ew. Joe Farrell ew. Yala Enki ew. 3.40: Chesterfield ew.

BANGOR fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 12.10: Ballymoy. 12.45: Uno Valoroso ew. 1.20: Mr Caffrey. 1.55: Northofthewall. 2.30: Jelski ew. 3.05: Vereina. 3.35: Chazza ew.

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 11.25: Hello Baileys ew. 11.55: Urban Hero. 12.30: Sassoon ew. 1.05: Something Lucky ew. 1.40: Dandillion ew. 2.15: Wildflower ew. 2.50: Mont Kiara ew. 3.25: Pearl Spectre.

