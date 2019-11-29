Lady Buttons to thwart Buveur D’Air?

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

LADY Buttons faces stiff competition at Newcastle on Saturday, where the going is heavy, in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Class 1, over 2 miles and 6 furlongs.

Trained by Philip Kirby, Lady Buttons lines up in the five horse field, against strongly fancied Buveur D’Air (4-11), Silver Streak (4-1), Cornerstone Lad (25-1) and rank outsider Nelson River (50-1).

Lady Buttons (8-1) who won at Wetherby in soft going this month, will go head to head with Nicky Henderson trained Buveur D’Air, ridden by Barry Geraghty, a winner at Punchestown over 2m in May and at Sandown in February.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 11.45: Navajo Pass. 12.20: Western Rules ew. 12.55: Glenduff ew. 1.30: Jammy George ew. 2.05: Buever D’Air. Lady Buttons ew. 2.40: Arnica ew. 3.20: Top Ville Ben ew.

WATCH: Video of Lady Buttons preparation ahead of Newcastle Betfair Fighting Fifth. Courtesy: Philip Kirby.

