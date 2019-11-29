Boost for Orihuela Costa roadworks

A budget in excess of 3.3 million euro has been awarded for the maintenance of roads on the coast

The contract is for four years, extendable for another two years, and will ensure the efficient maintenance and repair of roads on the Oriolan coast. The full amount is 3,309,584.16 euros (VAT included) which has been awarded to Zaplana Caselles, SL.

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and the Councillor for Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera, said that “these works have been highly anticipated and much needed for many years in Orihuela Costa and will soon be a reality.”

Noguera added that “that Tender was the subject of several challenges by two bidding companies who appeared before the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources but all appeals have now been resolved.”

The planned works will begin shortly.