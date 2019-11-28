Time To Honour Local Heroes

Next Friday, December 6th, will be the day the people of San Fulgencio get their opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all those that helped during the devastating floods that hit the area on September 12th and 13th.

Beginning at 11am in San Fulgencio Village, there will be a full programme of events paying homage and tribute to the many organisations, associations and individuals that played their part during and in the aftermath of the worst storms to hit the area for 140 years.

After gathering at the Plaza España, there will be an unveiling of a special plaque at 11.30am followed by a parade through the streets of the village before arriving at the Recinto Multiusos centre for Ceremony of Appreciation from 12.30pm. This will be followed by a Giant Paella and drinks at 2pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along on this Spanish National Holiday and show their support to those that played their part in the important rescue and relief efforts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook – Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio