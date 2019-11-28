Tiger Roll set to return – ahead of tilt at 2020 Aintree Randox Health Grand National. Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips reports.

TIGER ROLL is set to return to action in February – ahead of a tilt at four consecutive victories in the Aintree Randox Health Grand National in 2020.

“Tiger Roll will be walking for three weeks. All being well, he’ll be back cantering,” said trainer Gordon Elliott, after the horse had a chip joint op in early November.

At present nine year old Tiger Roll is in rehab on ‘box rest’, as Elliott prepares for the 4 1/2 miles Grand National marathon race.

“The setback is not ideal, but if his recovery goes to plan, Tiger Roll will return to action in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in February,” said Elliott.

“The procedure went well. He’s on box rest, prior to the bandage coming off – then he’ll start walking,” said Elliott.

If the Boyne Hurdle comes too soon, Elliott said: “Tiger Roll could go straight to Cheltenham for the Cross Country.”

Michael O’Leary, Tiger Roll’s owner, is on record as suggesting if the Handicapper was hard on Tiger Roll, he may miss at Aintree.

“The Randox Grand National is the plan. Michael O’Leary owns Tiger Roll – and will make the final decision.

“But this (Grand National) is the race I’ve been training him for since last year,” said Elliott.

Tiger Roll – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips – when winning in 2019, will be top weight in 2020.

“The Handicapper has a job to do. I’m sure he’s going to be fair – with everyone. We’re almost certain he’s going to have to carry 11st 10lb,” said Elliott.

The post NATIONAL HERO ‘TIGER’ ON RECOVERY AFTER OP appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.