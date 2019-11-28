Jack’s the lad!

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

JACK Mitchell has some plum rides at Wolverhampton on Saturday night on the eight race card at the Midlands venue.

Newmarket based trainer Hugo Palmer saddles Eventful (4.50) in the Ladbrokes Nursery, over 1 mile 1 furlong, with Mitchell up, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Mitchell is on board East Of Eden (5.20) in the Ladbrokes Novice Stakes C5 over 5f, the Palmer trained horse having raced in Class 2 company, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Bedfordshire based trainer Mike Murphy has booked Mitchell to ride Kodiac Express 12-1 (8.20) in the BetWay Handicap over 5f, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Emirates Currency (5.50) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Adam Kirby, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Ladbrokes Nursery Stakes, over 7f.

Mrs Ruth Carr saddles Ower Fly 14-1 (6.20) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, in the Bombardier Handicap over 7f, with Callum Rodriguez up.

James Tate saddles Power Link (6.50) in the Bombardier Handicap C3 over 7f, with P.J. McDonald up, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Rectory Road (7.20) 12-1 trained by Ron Harris and ridden by David Probert; and Mickey (7.20) 8-1, trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Richard Kingscote, are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the BetWay Handicap over 1m 1f, Enzo (7.50) trained by John Butler and ridden by Joey Haynes, and Newmarket Warrior (7.50) trained by Ian Jardine and ridden by Kieran O’Neill are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Dynamo Waltz (8.20) trained by Derek Shaw and ridden by Lewis Edmunds is also selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the BetWay Handicap over 5f.

Dynamo Waltz, 16-1, has drifted away from higher grade racing, having raced in C3 company in February, finishing second over the 5f trip, and returned to the winner’s enclosure at Chelmsford in August 2018, in Class 3 company.

*Newbury stage the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase G3 Handicap over 3m 1f on Saturday, with a winning purse of £142,000.

At Newcastle the feature race is the Betfair Fighting Fifth hurdle G1, over 2 miles, with a winning bag of £61,000.

A full round-up of meetings and tips will be on fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

