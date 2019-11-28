Christmas Fayre Success for the AFA Alzheimers

What a fabulous turn out of people for the Marina Bar Christmas Fair on Saturday 23rd.November.

With a minimum amount of time to organize and to make pleas for donations, the effort was well worth it raising a brilliant 1493.56 Euros for the AFA Alzheimers Torrevieja.

The last minute influx of donations that literally covered the billiard table ensured that stalls and the Tombola were well stocked for the event. David and Lorraine Whitney brought their unique fund raising and organizing skills to the fore and together with Rita and Dave Monaghan and their loyal bar staff worked very hard to ensure the event was a success.

The Phoenix band played a variety of well-known Christmas tunes and Santa himself found time in his busy schedule to hand out Chocolate Santa’s to the throng of excited children, many who had written their Christmas wish lists to hand in to him personally. A great afternoon, with fabulous raffle, tombola, stalls, music, name the bear and of course crowds of loyal supporters ensured the success of the event.

Representatives of the AFA Alzheimers were there to witness the popularity of the Fayre, happy with the attendance and atmosphere created by the team of hard workers.

Thanks must go to all of the people who helped and who donated to this event, their generosity and loyalty was much appreciated. The amount raised, together with the 200 Euros raised at the recent “Fright Night” at the bar, totals 1693.56 Euros for this worthwhile charity.

