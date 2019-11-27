THREE TON COCAINE BUST!

Spanish authorities in $121m submarine drugs ‘sting’

By Andrew Atkinson

A submarine with three tons of cocaine that was being tracked by police is under surveillance after a $121m successful cocaine ‘sting’.

The submarine was intercepted off the North Spanish coast – with three tons of pure cocaine seized by police.

It is believed to be the first narco submarine to cross the Atlantic Ocean with cocaine of $121 million from the 65-foot submarine.

The submarine, intercepted in the north-western region of Galicia, Spain, lead to two Ecuador members of the three-person crew arrested by police – after they scuttled it.

Two Ecuadorean nationals have been arrested, without bail. A man, reportedly Spanish, remains on the run.

The submarine was tracked across the Atlantic – from Colombia to Europe – a journey of 7,690 kilometers/4,778 nautical miles. Spanish authorities deem it the first time a submarine had been found to be used in drug trafficking in the country.

Spanish police tracked the vessel, in co-ordination with International police, who reportedly learned of the submarine’s route after it stopped off the coast of Portugal.

The submarine, valued at approximately $2.7 million, had been monitored since November 15.

The crew abandoned the submarine, which was built in Guyana and Suriname, in the Aldán inlet off the province of Pontevedra.