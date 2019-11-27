Music licence application now made every week for San Luis Square

By Andrew Atkinson

A Music licence was granted – days after Policia stopped music at popular San Luis Square bars – where Karaoke and artistes perform regularly.

Late notification was given on Sunday November 25 – after a music licence was granted for the day.

However, it has been announced that an application for a music licence will need to be made every week – by each bar, hereon in.

The Big Jam who play in San Luis Square (Plaza Tolosa) perform afternoon entertainment for audiences.

San Luis Square Urbanización is situated at San Luís Plaza, where The Big Jam group was created, to provide a relaxed afternoon of entertainment, in a social atmosphere.

The temporary music ban in San Luis was imposed after a complaint was said to have been made to police about noise levels.

It is also rumoured a petition is running – to stop music in the square.

Similar music bans have been imposed within the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida regions in recent years, with bars stopped having artistes and Karaoke gigs – due to being unlicensed.

It is not just the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas that have been hit by live music shows, bans have been imposed as far as Tenerife – after complaints of loud music – and unlicensed venues.

The Big Jam artistes are also popular in El Chaparral and in Ciudad Quesada.