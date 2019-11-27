The next fund raiser organised by David & Lorraine Whitney for the AFA Alzheimers will be the popular annual event “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on Friday 13th November at 2pm.

This is a chance for people to get together, make new friends and enjoy a two course Christmas lunch, Quiz, Raffle, Spot Prizes, Music and enjoy a fun pre-Christmas afternoon with a special festive atmosphere.

As places are limited this has to be pre booked, the cost per person being 15 Euros. Rita and Dave Monaghan of the bar, are giving their help and support as usual to make this a non missable event.

Further details can be obtained from the bar on Tel 965 70 5907