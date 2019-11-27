Los Montesinos Gender Violence in Spain: We are with you – you are not alone

By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos town hall sent out the message against Gender Violence in Spain: ‘We are with you – you are not Alone’ on International Day of the fight against gender violence.

The Ayuntamiento in the Vega Baja hamlet placed markers on footpaths in the town – highlighting over 1,000 women killed by gender violence during the last 16 years.

The Mayor of Los Montesinos Jose Manuel Butron and members of the Ayuntamiento took part in a special ceremony outside the town hall.

The shocking figures in Spain lead to Los Montesinos heading the manifesto, in recognition of the women killed by their partners, or ex-partners.

Members of the town hall were on hand giving out leaflets, underlining no more insults, humiliations, indignities, blows, aggression – and murders.

“In the fight against gender violence we send the message out, ‘we are with you. You are not alone’,” a spokesperson from the Ayuntamiento told The Leader.

The International Day of the fight against gender violence also saw Torrevieja and Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas participate.

Spain international football star, San Javier, Murcia, born Marta Penalver, speaking from Italy, where she plays for Futsal Florentia, told The Leader: “Our testimonial together is to say ‘No’ to violence against women.”

*If you are a victim of gender violence telephone 016 (free call). No trace of a call will be made.