CELEBRITY CHEF GARY RHODES DIES SUDDENLY, AGED 59

By Andrew Atkinson

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes OBE has died suddenly at the age of 59, with his wife Jennie by his side in Dubai.

In a statement Gary Rhodes family said: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Master Chef and Hell’s Kitchen legend Gary, who moved to the UAE in 2007, became unwell during filming for a new ITV series. The cause of Gary’s death has not been confirmed.

Gary was suddenly taken I’ll during a break in filming on a new TV series.

Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch TV said: “Gary was in the middle of filming a wonderful new series with Rock Oyster Media for ITV from his base in Dubai.

“Gary was taken ill very suddenly at home during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards.

“Production was obviously halted as soon as Gary was taken ill and members of the Rock Oyster Team remain in Dubai to support the family as best they can.”

Jaideep Bhatia, from of the Grosvenor House Dubai where Gary Rhodes was a chef, said: “He arrived in Dubai in 2007 and had two restaurants, Rhodes 2010 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, and Rhodes W1 at the Grosvenor.

“He was working until the day he died.”

A statement from the Grosvenor House Dubai said: “The team is devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

Gary Rhodes was labelled ‘The Chef’s Chef’: Jamie Oliver posted on Instagram: “Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away.

“My heart felt sympathies to his wife , kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts.

“Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef.

“He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef.”

And Gordon Ramsay said: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map.

“Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed.”

Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer said: “Oh my goodness! Just heard the tragic news that Gary Rhodes has died.

“Always a lovely man who gave me great advice when I first started out. Love and thoughts to Jennie and the boys.”

Chef Daniel Clifford wrote: “Rest in peace. A true British classic Gary Rhodes, you open the door for so many young English cooks.”

Gary Rhodes was a household name, known for his British cuisine, being awarded a record 5 Michelin Stars.