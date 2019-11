By Andrew Atkinson

The family of missing man Kenneth McPherson have made a public appeal in a bid to find him, five days after going missing.

Kenneth was last seen on Saturday morning, November 23, in Torrevieja Marina in a lime green Kayak.

The family are appealing for information or sightings of Kenneth – or the Kayak – to Telephone 112, or contact the British Consulate. Telephone: 965144640.